Image copyright Hastings family Image caption Sir William Hastings owned Belfast's Europa Hotel among five others

The leading hotelier, Sir William Hastings, who was one of the best known figures in Northern Ireland's tourism industry, has died at the age of 89.

His family said he "passed away peacefully at home" on Friday after a short illness.

Sir William founded the Hastings Hotels group more than 50 years ago. It owns six hotels across Northern Ireland.

His family praised his contribution to tourism during the Troubles, when many investors were "shying away" from NI.

'Outstanding accomplishments'

In 1993, he bought Belfast's Europa - which was world famous for being "the most bombed hotel in Europe".

His family said he "transformed" the building, providing employment and trade for local suppliers.

The Hastings group's portfolio also includes:

Culloden Estate and Spa

Stormont Hotel, Belfast

Everglades Hotel, Londonderry

Slieve Donard Resort and Spa, Newcastle

Ballygally Castle, Antrim coast

In 2015, Sir William announced the purchase of his seventh hotel in Belfast city centre - the Grand Central, which is still under construction.

"Billy was Ireland's leading hotelier and we are immensely proud of his outstanding accomplishments," his family said.

Image copyright Hastings family Image caption Sir William owned the five-star Culloden Estate and Spa

"He took great pride in working together with us in the family business and until he took ill earlier this year, he still came into his office every day and continued to play a key role as Chairman of Hastings Hotels," their statement added.

"We cannot describe the huge void that he has left in our lives but we take comfort in the fact that he was an inspiration to so many people and has left a lasting legacy which we will remain dedicated in honouring."

Sir William also worked closely with the Northern Ireland Tourist Board and was involved with a number of charities.

In 2009, he was given a knighthood for his services to tourism and to the community in Northern Ireland.