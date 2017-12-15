Image caption The Northern Ireland Assembly has not been functioning for almost a year

A former senior civil servant is to give his advice to the secretary of the state on what to do about MLAs' pay in the absence of a functioning assembly.

James Brokenshire ordered a review of assembly members' salaries last month, and will receive the report on Friday.

The assembly collapsed in January but its members are still on full pay.

However, the BBC has learned that some MLAs who are disillusioned with the political deadlock are already preparing for life away from Stormont.

One unionist politician was interviewed for a job in Scotland this week.

A nationalist MLA is considering a return to a career in law, in the event that devolved government does not return.

'Financial obligations'

Daniel McCrossan, from the SDLP, said his legal career may sit alongside his duties as an MLA for West Tyrone.

"I always have a Plan B and in this scenario it is no different," he said.

Image caption SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan may resume practising law to pay his bills

"It is very important that I protect not only the interests of the public and duty I have as an elected representative, but also to protect my private interests as well to ensure I am able to meet those financial obligations at the end of every month."

"I am no different from any other man or woman out there who works every day of the week," Mr McCrossan added.

He also supports any move by the secretary of the state to reduce MLAs' pay.

Mr Brokenshire will receive a report on Friday from Trevor Reaney - the former Northern Ireland Assembly chief executive - on how much MLAs should be paid in the absence of devolved government.

Mr Reaney has also been looking at MLAs' staff, office and travel expenses.

Image caption Trevor Reaney has conducted an independent review of MLAs' pay and expenses

He is expected to set out a number of options which may require legislation at Westminster.

Former Alliance leader David Ford said action should have been taken on pay long before now.

"We are not doing the full job and so we should be on two thirds pay, which is what happened during previous suspensions" he said.

"The secretary of state shouldn't be consulting now, he should have acted but most of all he should be acting to get the assembly working so we can deal with the problems that really matter to people" Mr Ford added.

Image caption Mr Ford said there was a precedent for reducing salaries

The secretary of state is expected to publish the report on pay next week but is not expected to take action on pay until the new year.

Meanwhile its also emerged Mr Brokenshire spoke with party leaders by phone on Thursday to explore ways to reopen negotiations on restoring devolution.