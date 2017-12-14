NI trade figures surge to record levels

Image caption Manufacturing is the best performing sector, accounting for 60% of all Northern Ireland's exports

New figures on Northern Ireland's trade show a surge in business to record levels.

Sales to customers in Great Britain and the rest of the world have hit £24bn, up by 4%, or almost £1bn.

The data, compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), covers 2016 and relates to products and services.

Great Britain remains the most valuable market, worth £14bn annually.

Sales to the Republic of Ireland are worth more than £3bn.

Helped by the weakness of the pound, Northern Ireland's trade in all markets has registered improvement.

Manufacturing is the best performing sector, accounting for 60% of all Northern Ireland's exports.