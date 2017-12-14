Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Gary Haggarty admitted 202 offences, including five murders

A self-confessed UVF killer and police informer gave his Special Branch handlers advance information about a number of murders, a court has heard.

Gary Haggarty, the most senior loyalist ever to become a so-called supergrass, was a paid police agent for 11 years.

Belfast Crown Court heard he provided police with detailed information before and after a wide range of UVF incidents, including murders.

A prosecution lawyer described Haggarty as an enthusiastic terrorist.

'Wrecked havoc'

He said the former Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) commander directed "cold, calculated and remorseless acts of violence."

He added that Haggarty had engaged in a litany of criminality over a period of 16 years.

"Just a few minutes of engagement by Gary Haggarty in the lives of his victims wrecked havoc for their families for many years afterwards and that will continue for decades," the lawyer told the court.

But a lawyer for Gary Haggarty argued that he should be given a significant reduction in his sentence for the 202 crimes he has admitted, which included five murders.

He said he was not trying to understate the hurt caused by his client's "catalogue of atrocious offences".

However, he told the court the level of information Haggarty had provided the police during his time as an informer and since becoming a supergrass was "exceptional".