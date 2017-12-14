Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Jayda Fransen, 31, arrives at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning

The deputy leader of far-right group Britain First has appeared in a Belfast court over a speech she gave in the city.

Jayda Fransen, 31, of Beeches Close, Anerly in London, faces two charges relating to behaviour that is intended to or likely to stir up hatred.

The charges stem from a speech made in August. Her defence lawyer indicated she will plead not guilty.

Earlier, the leader of Britain First was arrested outside the courtroom.

Paul Golding, 35, was accompanying Ms Fransen to her court appearance when he was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Ms Fransen's hearing at Belfast Magistrate's Court has been adjourned briefly to consider bail submissions.