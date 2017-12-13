Northern Ireland

Families out of homes in Derry security alert

  • 13 December 2017
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Londonderry.

A number of homes in Ederowen Park in the Galliagh area have been evacuated.

The alert is expected to last into Thursday morning.

Insp. Jonathan Hunter said his priority is the safety of the community.