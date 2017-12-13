Image caption Figures show a drop of 300 people claiming job-related benefits in November to 29,000

Unemployment in Northern Ireland has fallen for 21 months in a row.

Official figures show a drop of 300 people claiming job-related benefits in November to 29,000.

Other figures show the production sector of the economy fell by 3.6% between July and September.

Northern Ireland Research and Statistics Agency said it is because of a big fall in the food, beverages and tobacco sector, which is down 18% over the quarter and 39% over the year.

The good news is that services, which is the biggest sector of the Northern Ireland economy, is continuing to grow.

Figures show output rose by 1% between July and September and 2.5% higher than the same time last year.