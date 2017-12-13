Baby's ashes stolen in burglary

A baby's ashes have been stolen during a burglary in north Belfast.

It happened on the Ballygomartin Road on Tuesday night.

Inspector Paul Noble said: "During the burglary, which we believe occurred between 6:15pm and 9:30pm yesterday evening, a small clear bag from a wooden box which contained the ashes of the victim's deceased baby daughter was taken.

"Understandably, this has left the victim extremely distressed."

The police have appealed for information and for whoever took the ashes to "do the right thing" and return them to police.