A rise in the amount of fish local trawlers can catch in the Irish Sea has been described as one of the best results for the Northern Ireland fishing industry in almost 20 years.

Total Allowable Catches (TAC) in the area are set by the European Union.

The move, agreed on Wednesday morning by the EU fisheries council, is thought to be worth millions of pounds to the industry.

The amount of cod that can be caught has gone up by 376%.

While herring has been increased by 70% and haddock by 23%.

Nephrops, such as prawns, have seen an increase of 15% in their quota.

Alan McCulla, the chief executive of Kilkeel-based fishing co-operative Sea Source, said: "Taken together these increases will contribute additional catches for Northern Ireland's fishing fleet valued at several million pounds.

"The vast majority of fish taken from the Irish Sea are now harvested according to internationally recognised sustainability rules and whilst there is still a long way to go to return fisheries like cod to what they were in their heyday, decisions taken overnight in Brussels represent a very significant step in the right direction."