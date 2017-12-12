David Black murder: Man, 41, appears in court
A 41-year old man has appeared in court in Armagh on charges in connection with the 2012 murder of a prison officer.
David Black was shot dead as he drove to work at Maghaberry prison in November 2012.
The BBC understands the charged man is Damien McLaughlin, originally from Kilmascally Road near Ardboe.
He appeared before Armagh Magistrates' Court after a ruling by the High Court in Dublin on 2 December to extradite him to Northern Ireland.
Mr McLaughlin was arrested for alleged offences of:
- Aiding and abetting murder
- Membership of a proscribed organisation
- Commissioning and instigating preparatory acts of terrorism
- Committing and assisting acts of terrorism
He was remanded in custody until 12 January.