Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The mute swan was found dead in Antrim's Loughshore Park on Monday morning

A mute swan has been killed in an apparent crossbow attack in County Antrim.

The bird was found dead with a bolt protruding from its head at Loughshore Park, said the animal charity USPCA.

The park, with its access to Lough Neagh, is a popular attraction in Antrim town.

The RSPB condemned the attack, saying the deliberate targeting of wildlife was a crime that should be "strongly condemned".

The wildlife charity advised anyone with information about similar incidents to report them to police as a wildlife crime.