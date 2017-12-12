Swan 'killed in Antrim crossbow attack'
A mute swan has been killed in an apparent crossbow attack in County Antrim.
The bird was found dead with a bolt protruding from its head at Loughshore Park, said the animal charity USPCA.
The park, with its access to Lough Neagh, is a popular attraction in Antrim town.
The RSPB condemned the attack, saying the deliberate targeting of wildlife was a crime that should be "strongly condemned".
The wildlife charity advised anyone with information about similar incidents to report them to police as a wildlife crime.