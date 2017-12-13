Image copyright Reuters Image caption Parts of the C-Series jet are produced by workers at Bombardier's Belfast plant

Executives from US airline Boeing will be questioned by MPs later about a trade row which threatens as many as 1,000 jobs in Belfast.

The officials are to give evidence to a House of Commons committee about its ongoing dispute with Bombardier.

Boeing's complaint about state aid from the UK and Canada has seen preliminary US import tariffs of 300% imposed on Bombardier's C-Series aircraft.

Trade unions say the move puts jobs at risk in Northern Ireland.

About 1,000 people are involved in making wings for the plane in NI.

In written evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee, Boeing said it recognised "the sensitivity" of the issue in Northern Ireland.

However, it added: "This is a commercial issue between two companies.

"Boeing has repeatedly attempted to find a negotiated settlement to the current case."

Responding to calls for it to have UK defence contracts withheld, Boeing said: "Any resolution to the current situation that results in the taking steps to exclude Boeing from doing business in the UK freely and fairly would not be in the strategic interests of the country.

"It would hurt UK workers and would harm the capability of the UK Armed Forces."

The aerospace company is in a dispute with rival Boeing over alleged below-cost selling of the C-Series.

During preliminary hearings, the US Department of Commerce imposed a 220% tariff on Bombardier, relating to subsidies it got from Canada and the UK.

This was followed by an additional 80% tariff in October.