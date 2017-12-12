Image caption Invest NI is providing £786,000 in grant aid

A Strabane manufacturing firm is creating 83 jobs in a £7m expansion.

Fabplus makes prefabricated pipe work for use in fire sprinkler systems fitted in hospitals, factories and apartments throughout Britain and Ireland.

According to Invest NI, the new jobs will add £1.7m in salaries to the local economy and take employment at the firm to 138 people.

It is providing £786,000 in grant aid.

The company is hoping to gain a foothold in markets in mainland Europe and Scandinavia.

Fabplus director Darren McGavigan said: "This is an ambitious expansion plan designed to move our operations to a scale which can compete in the global marketplace."

Fabplus is a subsidiary of Mechanical Pipework Fabrication Limited (MPF), based in Lifford in the Republic of Ireland.

The new jobs will be created over the next three years.