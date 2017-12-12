Image caption A prosecuting lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday the contest 'could take some considerable time'

A 29-year-old woman is to go on trial in the New Year charged with the ill-treatment of three mental health patients in a residential care home.

Tracey Balantine, from the Garden Village, Antrim, faces six counts of ill-treating "or wilfully neglecting" a man and two women at Broadacres, Templepatrick.

She is also accused of common assault against the man.

The three people were under her care.

The charges relate to a period between 31 December 2016 and 1 April 2017.

A prosecuting lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday that the contest "could take some considerable time".

Four civilian witnesses as well as police officers are expected to testify.

The case is scheduled for 23 January 2018.