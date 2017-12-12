Image copyright PA

The low-cost airline EasyJet has announced three new routes from Belfast International Airport, to start operating from next June.

It will begin twice-a-week summer flights to Valencia and Naples.

The other new service will run year-round to the Isle of Man.

EasyJet will soon have a sixth aircraft based at Aldergrove and the additional routes mean it will operate on a total of 31 routes from Northern Ireland.

The airline said the announcement demonstrated a commitment to airport stretching back 18 years.

EasyJet accounts for 70% of the airport's flights and is the largest carrier operating in Northern Ireland.