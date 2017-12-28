BBC News NI in pictures: January to March 2017

  • 28 December 2017

A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from January to March 2017.

  • United Airlines Pacemaker Press

    January: The last United Airlines flight to New York leaves Belfast International Airport after the company withdrew from the transatlantic route.

  • Martin McGuinness Pacemaker Press

    Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness leaves Stormont after resigning as deputy first minister of Northern Ireland.

  • Snow scene Pacemaker Press

    Temperatures dropped and Northern Ireland felt its first snowfall of the year, bringing disruption across County Antrim.

  • James Brokenshire speaking to media Pacemaker Press

    February: Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire calls an assembly election following the collapse of Stormont.

  • Crocodiles outside DUP office Pacemaker Press

    Sinn Féin activists protest outside a north Belfast DUP office after DUP leader Arlene Foster said of their requests for an Irish Language act: "If you feed a crocodile, it will keep coming back for more."

  • Wooden pallets Pacemaker Press

    Wooden pallets and tyres are placed on the Connswater Greenway in east Belfast, causing complaints from local residents. They are later removed.

  • Tree blocking road Pacemaker Press

    Storm Doris arrived in Northern Ireland, bringing strong winds and leaving thousands without electricity.

  • Polling station in Rathlin Island Pacemaker Press

    March: Assembly elections are held for the second time in 12 months, with 90 MLAs now being returned instead of 108.

  • Mike Nesbitt Pacemaker Press

    Mike Nesbitt resigns as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, following a disappointing result in the assembly election.

  • St Patrick's Day Pacemaker Press

    Thousands of people take part in the annual St Patrick's Day celebrations in Belfast city centre.

  • Arlene Foster Pacemaker Press

    DUP leader Arlene Foster signs a book of condolence for former deputy first minister, Martin McGuinness.

  • Ryan McBride Pacemaker Press

    Thousands of people gather for the funeral of Ryan McBride, captain of Derry City football club, who died suddenly aged 27.

  • Martin McGuinness funeral Press Eye

    Mourners follow the coffin of Martin McGuinness to St Columba's Church in Londonderry.