Image copyright Other Image caption Police want to hear from anyone who knew Lu Na McKinney

Police investigating the death of a woman while on a boating holiday in Fermanagh have released a photograph of her as part of an information appeal.

Lu Na McKinney, originally from China, died after entering the water at Devenish Island on Lough Erne in April.

Her husband Stephen McKinney appeared in court earlier this month charged with her murder, which he denies.

Police want to hear from anyone who knew the mother-of-two or had contact with her in the months before she died.

Mrs McKinney, 35, and her family lived in Convoy, County Donegal, and police on both sides of the Irish border are investigating her death.

PSNI Det Insp David McGrory said: "Police are issuing a photograph of Mrs McKinney in the hope that people will come forward with any information they have about her."