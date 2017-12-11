Dublin shooting: Baby and teenager injured
- 11 December 2017
A baby and a teenager have been injured in a shooting in Dublin.
The nine-month-old was taken to the Rotunda Hospital after the incident in Mulhuddart.
The 17-year-old was shot in the stomach and is also in hospital.
It happened at 12:35 GMT in the residential area, north of the city centre. The area has been sealed off and police are investigating.