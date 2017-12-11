Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Police found the injured man in a house in Ardilea Park

A 21-year-old man is expected to appear in court later charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Downpatrick, County Down.

He is also charged with common assault and criminal damage.

The 22-year-old victim was found with serious stab wounds to his side and back at a house in Ardilea Park just after 04:00 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.