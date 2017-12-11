Downpatrick stabbing: Man due in court
- 11 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 21-year-old man is expected to appear in court later charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Downpatrick, County Down.
He is also charged with common assault and criminal damage.
The 22-year-old victim was found with serious stab wounds to his side and back at a house in Ardilea Park just after 04:00 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.