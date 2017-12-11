Image copyright Mark Jamieson Image caption Police sent an armed response unit to Garvagh village after shots were fired in Main Street overnight

Two men, aged 26 and 28, are expected to in court later following a shooting in Garvagh, County Londonderry.

The 26-year-old has been charged with offences including attempted murder, carrying a firearm in a public place and discharging a firearm in a public place.

The 28-year-old has been charged with assisting an offender.

A 46-year-old man was injured in the gun attack, which happened in the centre of Garvagh.

Image caption Lower Main Street was closed off by police as searches were carried out

Three shots were fired in Main Street at about 03:00 GMT on Sunday. One shot hit the man in his lower leg.

Police sent an armed response unit to the scene to protect the public.

The injured man needed surgery for his bullet wound and was also treated for other injuries to his face and body.

Lower Main Street in Garvagh was closed off by police as searches were carried out in the village.

A number of items were taken away for further examination.