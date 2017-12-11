Image caption The icy conditions have closed a school and caused some flights to be cancelled

Icy conditions are continuing to cause disruption in Northern Ireland with motorists warned to take care on the roads.

A yellow weather warning for ice and snow remains in place for Northern Ireland until 11:00 GMT on Monday.

A number of flights between Belfast City Airport and Heathrow have been cancelled.

Cairnshill Primary School, Gaelscoil na Mona and Holy Child Primary School, Broomhill in Belfast are closed.

In the England and Wales, hundreds of schools are closed due to snow and ice.

Temperatures plummeted to below freezing in some areas of Northern Ireland overnight, with a -10C recorded in Katesbridge, County Down.

There has been disruption in Northern Ireland since Friday when wintry showers brought the first flurries of snow.