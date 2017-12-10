Image caption Belfast International Airport and Belfast City Airport have been affected

Several flights to and from Northern Ireland have been cancelled due to heavy snow in parts of Great Britain and northern Europe.

Belfast International Airport's spokeswoman said 16 Easyjet flights had been cancelled so far on Sunday.

Affected routes include London Stansted, Luton, Birmingham, Glasgow and Amsterdam.

A number of flights at Belfast City Airport are also cancelled. Passengers are advised to contact their airline.

A spokeswoman for Belfast City Airport said flights affected included:

Flybe's London City route

Flybe's Birmingham route

Aer Lingus's Heathrow route

BA flights between Heathrow and Belfast City Airport are still continuing to operate.

The widespread disruption follows heavy snowfall, rain and gale force winds in parts of Great Britain.

Up to 12in (30cm) of snow has fallen in Brecon in Wales and gusts of 90mph have been recorded in the English Channel.

While Belfast International Airport is clear of snow, the problem is with other airports elsewhere in the UK and further afield.