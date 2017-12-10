Image copyright Mark Jamieson Image caption Police sent an armed response unit to Garvagh village after shots were fired in Main Street overnight

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 46-year-old man was injured in a gun attack in Garvagh, County Londonderry.

Three shots were fired in Main Street in the village at about 03:00 GMT. One shot hit the man in his lower leg.

Police sent an armed response unit to the scene to protect the public.

They arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. A 28-year-old man was also detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The injured man needed surgery for his gunshot wound and was also treated for other injuries to his face and body.

Searches

Det Insp Mullan appealed for witnesses who saw suspicious activity in the village between 02:00 and 04:00 GMT on Sunday.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a male making off from the scene on foot, carrying a suspicious item in his hand," he said.

Lower Main Street in Garvagh was closed off by police as searches were carried out in the village.

A number of items taken away for further examination.

Traffic diversions were put in place via Bridge Street and the Kilrea Road.

Police said parishioners were allowed access to the Church of Ireland for Sunday morning service.