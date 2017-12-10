Image caption Brexit Secretary David Davis was speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr programme

The UK is committed to maintaining a "frictionless" border with Ireland, regardless of whether a deal is struck to leave the EU, David Davis has said.

The Brexit secretary added Friday's UK-EU agreement was conditional on reaching an "over-arching" trade deal.

He described the agreed text as "a statement of intent" rather than a legally binding document.

The Irish government had demanded a written guarantee before trade talks, to prevent any return to checkpoints.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr programme, Mr Davis said: "I think if we don't get a deal we're going to have to find a way of making sure we keep the frictionless border - as it were an invisible border - in Northern Ireland.

"We do it at the moment," he insisted.

"Understand something - at the moment there are different tax and levy regimes and excise regimes north and south of the border. We manage that without having border posts allotted along the 300 roads there and we will find a way of doing that."

'Full alignment'

The UK government struck a preliminary deal with the EU on Friday on three issues in order to allow the negotiations to move on to there second phase - trade talks.

The three issues were:

the so-called divorce bill - how much the UK will pay to meet its liabilities before leaving the EU

an agreement on the rights of EU citizens living in Britain and British ex-pats living in the EU

the future operation of the post-Brexit Irish border.

The text of the border agreement, which was welcomed by the Irish government, pledged there would be no return to a hard border, with checkpoints and customs posts.

The document also set out a fallback position if the UK fails to agree a trade deal, which said there would continue to be "full alignment" between the EU and Northern Ireland on some elements of cross-border trade.

The "full alignment" scenario is likely to be controversial for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which wants Northern Ireland to leave the EU, Single Market and Customs Union on the same terms of the rest of the UK.

Mr Davis told the programme: "This was a statement of intent more than anything else. It was much more a statement of intent than it was a legally enforceable thing."

He explained that the government could preserve full alignment with elements of EU rules to maintain the status quo in Northern Ireland, but he said it would be a bespoke arrangement.

"We're not looking to create a circumstance where animal welfare is worse in Britain than elsewhere. We're not looking to create a circumstance where safety of food is worse, or indeed pollutions of waterways.

"So we will meet the outcomes, but not do it by just copying what the European Union does."

Northern Ireland's Secretary of State, James Brokenshire, told Sky News that the UK had set out two proposals in order to secure a frictionless border after Brexit.

He said the first was a "new customs partnership where we would effectively apply a similar or the same tariff that the EU currently applies to goods coming into the EU".

Mr Brokenshire said the second option was a "highly-streamlined approach with effectively exemptions that would apply for small business".