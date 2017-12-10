In pictures: NI's weekend in the snow

  • 10 December 2017

Snowy scenes captured on camera by some BBC News NI readers who don't mind the cold.

  • Dog in snow at Portglenone forest Jayne Louise

  • St Patrick’s Monument, Saul, County Down, by Charles Fitzsimons Charlie Fitzsimons

  • A "Snowkemon" - built in Hillsborough, County Down, by Sam McCausland Tracy Letters

  • Rathfriland on the hill, in the snow, by Andrew McCracken Andrew McCracken

  • Three-year-old Harmony building her first snowman with her dad Simon in Upper Ballinderry Sharon Faith Hodgins

  • Rowallane in County Down, by Nuala Devlin Nuala Devlin

