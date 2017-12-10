In pictures: NI's weekend in the snow
Snowy scenes captured on camera by some BBC News NI readers who don't mind the cold.
Jayne Louise
"Some of us making the most of the beauty of this weather at Portglenone forest," says Jayne Louise
Charlie Fitzsimons
St Patrick’s Monument, Saul, County Down, by Charles Fitzsimons
Tracy Letters
A "Snowkemon" - built in Hillsborough, County Down, by Sam McCausland
Andrew McCracken
Rathfriland on the hill, in the snow, by Andrew McCracken
Sharon Faith Hodgins
Three-year-old Harmony building her first snowman with her dad Simon in Upper Ballinderry
Nuala Devlin
Rowallane in County Down, by Nuala Devlin