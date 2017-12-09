Snowfall continues to cause disruption across NI
Snow showers are due to continue in Northern Ireland on Saturday with some travel disruption expected.
The Roads Service has said main roads and those considered to be at risk have been salted, however drivers have been urged to take extra caution.
Translink have said widespread delays are expected to all services.
Passengers travelling to and from the International, Belfast City and the City of Derry Airport have been advised to leave additional time for journeys.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place until Sunday.
Simon Wells from the Roads Service said they were "monitoring the situation".
"We're expecting more snow showers and very cold temperatures," he said.
"The yellow weather warning is due to finish at around dinner time on Saturday, but there's only a small window before we expect another yellow warning on Sunday.
"We've everyone on standby - salting and snow ploughs at the ready should they be needed."
A number of Irish Premiership football matches scheduled to take place on Saturday have been postponed due to the poor weather conditions.
While snow showers will ease in some areas on Saturday afternoon, fresh snow is expected to fall overnight in and around greater Belfast.
Some speed restrictions have been put in place on main routes.
On Friday the weather conditions resulted in the closure of many schools, as well as Belfast zoo.