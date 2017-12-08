Image copyright other Image caption Charlotte Murray was 34 when she was reported missing

A man accused of murdering his former partner has been granted bail at the High Court, but ordered not to enter county Tyrone.

Charlotte Murray was 34 when she was reported missing by her family in 2013.

John Patrick Miller, 46, of Redford Park, Dungannon, is charged with murdering her on 31 October or 1 November 2012.

Traces of Ms Murray's blood were said to have been found at a house they shared.

Detectives charged Mr Miller with the murder following cell-site analysis of mobile phone texts.

At the High Court on Friday, a defence barrister argued his client faced a "very circumstantial case".

'Person of interest'

Opposing bail amid concerns Mr Miller may flee, prosecution counsel contended that he had been arranging to travel to France on the day he was arrested.

During cross-examination an investigating detective confirmed, however, that police have no concrete evidence of any such plans.

The defence barrister told the court that Mr Miller was first arrested in 2013, knew he remained a person of interest in the case, but had remained in Northern Ireland.

The accused, who previously visited a friend in France, was only checking for any potential future cheap flights, the court heard.

Granting bail, the judge directed Mr Miller to surrender any passports and put up a £10,000 cash surety.

He also excluded him from entering County Tyrone - even though he worked at a restaurant near Coalisland.

Seeking the no-go zone, the Crown lawyer said: "There are still searches for a body ongoing, and witnesses are based in Tyrone."