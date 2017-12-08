School closures in Northern Ireland
The following schools are closed today, 8 December 2017, due to the weather. This page is updated every ten minutes.
Belfast Region Schools
Holy Child Primary School Belfast, Broomhill, BT11 8JF
Holy Trinity Primary School Belfast, Monagh Road, BT11 8EG
St Marys Christian Brothers Grammar School, 147a Glen Road, BT11 8NR
North Eastern Region Schools
Loanends Primary School, 193 Sevenmile Straight, BT29 4YR
Straidhavern Primary School, 3 Straidhavern Road, BT29 4SN
Toreagh Primary School, 62 Raloo Road, BT40 3DU
St Joseph's Primary School Antrim, 54 Greystone Road, BT41 1JZ
Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, BT54 6QQ
Mallusk Controlled Integrated Primary School, Mallusk,
Sperrin Integrated College, 39 Pound Road, BT45 6NR
South Eastern Region Schools
Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB
Dromara Primary School, 36 Hillsborough Road, BT25 2BL
Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT
St Mary's Primary School Saintfield, 27 Old Grand Jury Road, BT24 7JD
Cedar Integrated Primary School, Kilmore Road, BT30 9HJ
Saintfield High School, 21 Comber Road, BT24 7BB
ST. COLMCILLE'S HIGH SCHOOL, 1 Killyleagh Road, BT30 9EY
Lagan College, 44 Manse Road, BT8 6SA
Southern Region Schools
Newtownhamilton Primary School, 8 School Road, BT35 0DQ
Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE
Milltown Primary School, 167 Lurgan Road, BT32 4NR
Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ
St Mary's Primary School Dechomet, 6 Closkelt Road, BT31 9QE
Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG