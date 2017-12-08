Northern Ireland

School closures in Northern Ireland

  • 8 December 2017

The following schools are closed today, 8 December 2017, due to the weather. This page is updated every ten minutes.

Belfast Region Schools

Holy Child Primary School Belfast, Broomhill, BT11 8JF

Holy Trinity Primary School Belfast, Monagh Road, BT11 8EG

St Marys Christian Brothers Grammar School, 147a Glen Road, BT11 8NR

North Eastern Region Schools

Loanends Primary School, 193 Sevenmile Straight, BT29 4YR

Straidhavern Primary School, 3 Straidhavern Road, BT29 4SN

Toreagh Primary School, 62 Raloo Road, BT40 3DU

St Joseph's Primary School Antrim, 54 Greystone Road, BT41 1JZ

Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, BT54 6QQ

Mallusk Controlled Integrated Primary School, Mallusk,

Sperrin Integrated College, 39 Pound Road, BT45 6NR

South Eastern Region Schools

Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB

Dromara Primary School, 36 Hillsborough Road, BT25 2BL

Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT

St Mary's Primary School Saintfield, 27 Old Grand Jury Road, BT24 7JD

Cedar Integrated Primary School, Kilmore Road, BT30 9HJ

Saintfield High School, 21 Comber Road, BT24 7BB

ST. COLMCILLE'S HIGH SCHOOL, 1 Killyleagh Road, BT30 9EY

Lagan College, 44 Manse Road, BT8 6SA

Southern Region Schools

Newtownhamilton Primary School, 8 School Road, BT35 0DQ

Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE

Milltown Primary School, 167 Lurgan Road, BT32 4NR

Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ

St Mary's Primary School Dechomet, 6 Closkelt Road, BT31 9QE

Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG