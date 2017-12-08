Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption DUP leader Arlene Foster welcomes 'no red line down the Irish Sea'

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster has welcomed "substantive" changes to draft plans for Northern Ireland post-Brexit but warned there is "still more work to be done".

The UK and European Union have struck a deal to allow Brexit talks to proceed.

Prime Minister Theresa May said there would be no hard border and the Good Friday Agreement would be upheld.

DUP objections collapsed previous UK-EU talks on Monday.

On Friday, Mrs Foster welcomed that there would be no "red line" down the Irish Sea and a "clear confirmation" that the entirety of the UK, including Northern Ireland, will be leaving the single market and customs union.

What happens to the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland has been a key sticking point in Brexit negotiations.

The original draft plans included proposals to align regulations in Northern Ireland with those in the Republic of Ireland so as to avoid border checks and minimise the possibility of a "hard" border.

The DUP, whose support the government rely on to win key votes in Westminster, objected to these proposals on Monday.

Mrs Foster said DUP talks with the government had led to "substantial positive progress on improving the text of Monday's original draft paper".

She added that the draft paper now had six "clear commitments" that:

Northern Ireland will leave the EU along with the rest of the UK

Northern Ireland will leave the single market and customs union along with the rest of the UK

There will be no customs or trade border down the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the UK

Northern Ireland will not be separated constitutionally, politically, economically or regulatory from the rest of the UK

There will be no special status for Northern Ireland, as demanded by Sinn Féin

The UK will remain committed to preserving the integrity of its internal market and NI's place within it

However, Mrs Foster cautioned that "there is still more work to be done" on three border issues:

Areas of co-operation between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland where it would be necessary to have alignment of rules and standards

How this could be implemented without staying in the single market and customs union

What alignment may be required

"We cautioned the prime minister about proceeding with this agreement in its present form given the issues which still need to be resolved and the views expressed to us by many of her own party colleagues," Mrs Foster said.

"However, it was ultimately a matter for the prime minister to decide how she chose to proceed."

She added that the DUP will play a "full part with the government" in the second stage of negotiations.