Image copyright Gary Cowan Image caption Snow falling steadily in Kinallen, County Down

Snow has fallen across many parts of Northern Ireland overnight, with forecasters warning that road, rail and air travel may be disrupted.

The Met Office said 10 to 20cm of snow could fall in Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Henry Clark Image caption The scene in Gilford on Friday morning

The Met Office has issued yellow "be aware" warnings for snow and ice until 18:00 GMT on Saturday.

It said that 2cm to 5cm (1ins to 2ins) of snow was likely in the other affected areas across the UK.

The forecast indicates that there could be up to 10 to 20cm on north-west facing hills in Northern Ireland thanks to the north-westerly flow of Arctic air bringing the cold weather.

School closed

Mallusk Controlled Integrated Primary School, Mallusk will be closed on Friday.