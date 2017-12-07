Prison officer arrested over UVF activity
- 7 December 2017
A serving prison officer has been arrested in county Antrim on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
The 37-year-old woman was arrested in Newtownabbey by the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Taskforce on Thursday.
She is being questioned at Antrim police station in relation to activities of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) in north Belfast.