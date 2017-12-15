Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Oisín McGrath died in hospital from a head injury three days after the incident in February 2015

A student has been given a suspended sentence after a fight in the grounds of a school resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy.

Francis McDermott, 20, pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing Oisín McGrath, at St Michael's College, Enniskillen, in February 2015.

His 18-month prison term was suspended for three years.

The court was told McDermott was among a number of sixth formers who chased a group of year nines.

As was usual the younger pupils attempted to keep a football from the older pupils, one of whom was Francis McDermott, then a 17-year-old pupil, the court heard.

McDermott, from Camphill Park in Newtownbutler, grabbed at Oisin McGrath and gave him a moderate blow behind the left ear, but it burst a vein.

The 13-year-old died from a head injury three days after the incident.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Francis McDermott's 18-month prison term was suspended for three years

The judge at Dungannon Crown Court said Mr McDermott had not foreseen the catastrophic consequences of his actions.

"There was no animosity, no intent to cause serious injury," said the judge, Stephen Fowler QC.

He was also "acutely aware there is no sentence I can impose that could offer any comfort to Oisin's family for their loss of such a bright, energetic and loving boy full of such potential".

The judge accepted McDermott's remorse was genuine, and not borne out of self-pity.

He said this was "one of those rare and wholly exceptional cases" and that sentencing had been difficult.

"It leaves the hearts of the family with a painful sense of loss for what might have been," he added.

"Oisín dreamed of lifting an all Ireland trophy. I believe he may well have done so."

Dressed in a navy suit, McDermott kept his eyes down during sentencing, and gave little reaction.

He sighed heavily as he stepped out of the dock towards his family.