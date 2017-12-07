Image caption The CBI expressed frustration at the failure to progress to trade negotiations

Most NI businesses are "in the dark" about how a good deal for Northern Ireland can be achieved in Brexit talks, according to a survey from the Confederation of British Industry.

CBI NI said its members were "becoming increasingly impatient" with the Brexit talks process.

It expressed frustration at the failure to progress to trade negotiations.

It said that to prosper, Northern Ireland needed "seamless, frictionless trade both east-west and north-south".

The organisation, which represents larger businesses in Northern Ireland, was in favour of the UK remaining in the EU at the time of last year's referendum.

A recent survey of its members found 81% felt "in the dark" about how a good deal for Northern Ireland would be achieved, it said.

"Business leaders are united - they want to see Brexit talks move onto the next phase as quickly as possible," said CBI NI director Angela McGowan.

"Prevarication is getting us nowhere. If we are serious in our ambition of becoming a modern, forward-looking and competitive economy, we absolutely have to get this right.

"Any misstep will put jobs and prosperity at risk," she added.

"We have worked hard to secure the peace and stability we now enjoy - Brexit cannot be allowed to knock us off course," she added.