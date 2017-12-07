Image copyright RTE Image caption One Garda has been injured in an early morning shooting in Dublin

Two men, including a police officer, have been injured in a shooting in Dublin.

Gardaí were carrying out a planned search of a house in Barnwell Drive.

Two men, including one Garda officer were treated at the scene. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The Gardai's armed Emergency Response Unit was backing up a drugs team on Thursday when the shooting happened, Irish state broadcaster RTÉ reported.

The garda ombudsman has been notified of the shooting.