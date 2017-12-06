Image caption The RHI scheme brought Stormont's institutions to collapse in January 2017

A second whistleblower raised concerns with officials running a flawed green energy scheme about allegations of its misuse, it has emerged.

Renewables company Solmatrix wrote to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment highlighting problems with the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

The public inquiry had heard that only businesswoman Janette O'Hagan, had flagged such issues with officials.

She ran an energy efficiency business and was concerned at what she had seen.

But the department has now said it has found correspondence with Solmatrix which also pointed to abuse of the scheme.

In documents placed on the RHI Inquiry website, the department said the company had told them about "unscrupulous beneficiaries".

It has emerged that Solmatrix told officials that such people were "not only taking advantage of RHI support, but in many cases, notably within the poultry sector, appear to be actively exploiting it".

It is not yet clear when the department received the communication or what, if anything, was done about it.

The inquiry was set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the energy initiative, after its costs spiralled.

The RHI scheme offered to subsidise the cost of its claimants' fuel - mostly wood pellets - for running their heating systems.

But the fuel actually cost far less than the subsidy they were receiving, effectively meaning that users could earn more money by burning more fuel.

The most recent estimate put the projected overspend at £700m over 20 years.

The scandal generated significant public concern and the fallout surrounding it led to the collapse of Northern Ireland's devolved administration and a major political crisis that exists to this day.

Image copyright RHI inquiry Image caption Sir Patrick Coghlin is chairing the RHI Inquiry, which is expected to last for several months

The inquiry has already heard that Janette O'Hagan's warnings were ignored.

The department said it had also examined other material sent to the inquiry which has added to its understanding of what went wrong.

On the question of "information and interactions" with the renewables industry, the department said it had seen new evidence which added to its concern that there had been a "conspiracy of silence".

"Indeed some of the evidence appears to go beyond even that description."

Image caption Short-term measures to control the cost of the RHI scheme are in now place

Meanwhile in evidence to the inquiry on Wednesday morning, a retired civil servant said she had given clear warnings of the danger of any overspend in the scheme.

Bernie Brankin worked in the finance section of DETI.

In 2011 she clarified with the Treasury that if there was an overspend on RHI, the money would have to come out of the departmental budget.

She told a number of senior officials in her department that there would have to cost controls built into the scheme.

She described her email as a "warning shot".

'Never seen a mess like this'

In her witness statement, Ms Brankin said she assumed those controls had been built in and only realised they hadn't when she discovered four years later that RHI had run into major financial trouble.

She said a previous DETI grant scheme, called Reconnect, had also run into trouble though not on the same scale.

It was a scheme to encourage householders to install micro generation equipment for electricity.

When asked during an internal investigation about the problems in RHI, Ms Brankin said: "I've never seen anything like this, apart from their last scheme."

She said that was a reference to Reconnect.

Junior counsel to the Inquiry Joseph Aiken said one reading of that statement was: "I've never seen a mess like this since the one they made the last time."