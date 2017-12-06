Image copyright BBC Weather Image caption Storm Caroline will pass over the north west of Ireland on Thursday

The first week of December will end on a stormy and chilly note in Northern Ireland as Storm Caroline hits.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for wind, snow and ice.

The strongest winds will hit on Thursday as Storm Caroline passes to the north west of Ireland, with severe gales of up to 70mph (110kmph) expected for some exposed coastal areas.

Strong gusts are also expected inland with a yellow warning in place from 06:00 to 18:00 GMT on Thursday.

As the storm moves towards Scandinavia, it will pull cold Arctic air down across Ireland, leading to snow showers and a risk of ice.

A covering of snow can be expected in some low level areas, especially for northern and north-western counties where several centimetres is possible.

Between 10 and 20cm of snow can be expected over hills and mountains.

According to the Met Office warning, "icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight" on Friday.