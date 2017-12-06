Image copyright PSNI Image caption Six people were arrested after cannabis worth an estimated £600,00 was discovered

A 22-year-old man has been charged after after an estimated £600,000 worth of cannabis was discovered by police in Castlereagh, east Belfast.

The discovery followed a planned search of commercial premises on the Gransha Road on Tuesday.

Two guns and £5,000 of cash were seized following six further searches in Dromore, Belfast and Lisburn.

Three other men, aged 40, 53 and 60, and two women, aged 35 and 61 were also arrested.

The 53-year-old man, who was arrested in the Antrim area on Tuesday, has been released on bail. The others remain in custody.

The 22-year-old man has been charged with cultivating cannabis, possession of Class B drugs and possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, producing a Class B drug and failing to observe Immigration Act restrictions.

He is expected to appear at Ards Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The operation was carried out by the PSNI's Criminal Investigation Branch and Immigration Enforcement.