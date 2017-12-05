Image caption Nigel Dodds (centre) and the other DUP MPs outside the House of Commons

The Irish government is risking Anglo-Irish relations and co-operation in Northern Ireland with a "reckless and dangerous" attitude to Brexit talks, a DUP MP has said.

Nigel Dodds accused the Irish government of "flexing their muscles".

He was speaking after Brexit talks between the UK and the EU broke up after a DUP backlash against Irish border proposals.

Brexit Secretary David Davis told MPs NI would not be "left behind".

He emphatically denied a suggestion that Northern Ireland would remain in the single market and the customs union after Brexit.

The Labour Party described the government's approach to Brexit talks as "embarrassing".

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil (Irish parliament) that "the ball is now in London's court".

He said that he accepted that Prime Minister Theresa May was negotiating in good faith but had difficulties.

However, Mr Dodds accused the Irish government of a "noticeable change in tone and aggression" since Mr Varadkar and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney came to power.

Talks between Mrs May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker broke up without agreement on Monday, after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) objected to a draft agreement on the future of the Irish border.

The crucial sticking point was over how closely aligned Northern Ireland's regulations will be with those in the Republic of Ireland, and the rest of the EU, in order to avoid a "hard" border.

Mr Dodds said the issue of "no divergence" in terms of the border had come from the Irish government and that there are "sensible ways of dealing with the Irish border that do not involve that", such as border and customs technology.

How does government get out of Brexit linguistic hole?

by Mark Devenport, BBC News NI political editor

"Rubbish" - the response from a senior DUP source when I put it to them that the party had been kept in the loop about Theresa May's Brexit deal, but got cold feet when the likes of Nicola Sturgeon, Carwyn Jones and Sadiq Khan started demanding the same special treatment for Scotland, Wales and London.

Something doesn't add up.

Last Thursday, DUP leader Arlene Foster declared that her party was "in constant contact on these issues with the government".

Was that via face-to-face meetings of the two parties' "co-ordination committee", or just via telephone conversations? If the latter, the line must have been very crackly.

Read more here.

Mr Dodds added it was clear that the European Union has given a veto to the Irish government and that they were "flexing their muscles and using their current position to try and gain wins for them".

"I don't argue with their desire to advance their interests but they're doing so in a reckless and dangerous way that is putting at risk years of good Anglo-Irish relations and good co-operation within Northern Ireland."

Mr Dodds also said that his party had declared the UK-EU plans for the Irish border as "clearly unacceptable" after seeing the draft proposals late on Monday morning.

"What matters are the words that are used in text and in international treaties and agreements and it's vitally important that text translates accurately to what are the general principles of political agreement," he said.

The prime minister needs the support of the DUP, which is Northern Ireland's largest party and has 10 MPs at Westminster, because she does not have a majority to win votes in the House of Commons.

Meanwhile, Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer claimed in the House of Commons that the Conservatives' agreement with the DUP at Westminster was a "coalition of chaos" and said "the DUP tail is wagging the Tory dog."

But Mr Davis said "the suggestion that we might depart the European Union to leave one part of the United Kingdom behind and still inside the single market and the customs union - that is emphatically not something that the UK government is considering".

"So when the first minister of Wales complains about it or the first minister of Scotland uses it as a reason to start banging the tattered drum of independence or the Mayor of London says it justifies a hard border on the M25, I say they are making a foolish mistake.

"No UK government would allow such a thing let alone a Conservative and Unionist government."