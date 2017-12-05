Image copyright News Letter

Mayday Mayday!

The front page of the Belfast Telegraph sets the tone for rest of the papers this morning and there's only one story in town.

On Monday, Brexit talks between the UK and the EU broke up, reportedly because of DUP objections to border proposals.

The front pages give the party centre stage: "DUP says No," shouts the News Letter, echoing the famous vernacular of the late Reverend Ian Paisley.

The News Letter describes it as a "dramatic last move," that has ""scuppered" the tentative post-Brexit deal.

"Oh no," says the Daily Mirror. The paper's take on the matter is that after Theresa May "gave the DUP £1bn for their support", it has "derailed Brexit".

A picture of Arlene Foster and Theresa May takes centre stage on the Belfast Telegraph, which reports that senior DUP sources have warned the UK could be heading towards no deal at all.

It says the prime minister pulled out of a deal at the last minute after "fierce resistance" from Arlene Foster's party.

Image caption Arlene Foster and Theresa May in June, when the Tory-DUP deal was sealed

"BREXIT BORDER BREAKDOWN," hollers The Irish News.

In a break from the images of Mrs May and Mrs Foster, the paper shows a picture of a sombre Leo Varadkar.

The paper reports that the Taoiseach (Irish prime minster) was "surprised and disappointed" following the breakdown.

It reports that the Fine Gael leader said a form of words had been agreed by all sides before Mrs May asked for more time.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Carl Frampton left the ring and took a humanitarian trip to Kenya

Over to more parochial, but no less important matters.

The Irish News reports that the Irish love for burning a peat fire may have to come to an end.

The Republic of Ireland's carbon tax should be hiked and the burning of coal and peat stopped, say state advisors.

The paper reports that the country is not on track to meet its 2020 targets or to decarbonise its economy by 2050.

The Climate Change Advisory Council council has recommend an increase in carbon tax.

The News Letter, Daily Mirror and Irish News report on a famous Belfast boxer's visit to Kenya.

Carl Frampton and and his wife Christine travelled to the Mukuru slum in the country's capital, Nairobi, as part of a visit with the charity Trócaire.

They also spent a day at a health clinic in Turkana in northern Kenya where the couple met young mothers and babies receiving emergency food, says the Daily Mirror.

"It is one of the biggest slums in the world, never mind in Africa," said Carl.

Never off the job, the couple paid a visit to a local boxing club which Carl said was "great to see in the middle of a slum".

Image copyright Rawpixel/Getty Image caption Chef Nathan Snodden wants to put on a Christmas dinner for homeless people in Belfast city centre

Elsewhere in the papers, the Belfast Telegraph reports that a kind hearted chef is providing Christmas dinner to those less fortunate.

Nathan Snodden 25, from Lisburn, is a Michelin star-trained chef who wants to create a pop-up restaurant for homeless people in Belfast city centre.

He's due to take up a new job in Chef de Partie in London, but wants to give the homeless people of the city a special dinner before he goes.

He tells the paper that he's been inundated with offers of food and help since he announced his plan.

Mr Snodden has already enlisted a list of volunteers, some musical entertainment and the SOS bus.

"I'm a little fish in a big pond, but I'm trying to make a small difference," he says.