No 'misunderstanding' of Brexit text - DUP

Image caption Jim Shannon is one of 10 DUPs in the House of Commons

A Democratic Unionist Party MP has said his party had "no misunderstanding" about the text of an agreement on the Irish border between the UK and the EU.

Jim Shannon - one of 10 DUPs on whose support the UK government relies on to stay in power - said the Conservative Party was aware of the DUP's opinion.

On Monday, Brexit talks between the UK and the EU broke up, reportedly because of DUP objections to border proposals.

The DUP does not want NI border laws to be any different from Great Britain's.

Disagreement over the post-Brexit operation of the Irish border is currently holding up trade talks, with the Irish government saying negotiations cannot move on until it has a firm, written assurance from the UK that there will be no physical border on the island of Ireland.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said the British government had agreed the text of a deal which was satisfactory to his government on Monday morning.

However, he said it was evident that "things broke down and became problematic" by lunchtime.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Mr Varadkar called for firm guarantees on no hard border in Ireland

The BBC understands the deal broke down after the DUP refused to accept UK concessions on the Irish border.

"We're part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," Mr Shannon told the BBC.

"So when it comes to regulatory divergence which separates Northern Ireland, politically and economically from the rest of the United Kingdom, we cannot have that."

"The referendum was very clear when it was held back in June 2016," he said, referring to the UK's vote to leave the EU.

"We're all leaving together. We're in it together, we're leaving it together and I think the quicker we come to some sort of understanding with the Republic of Ireland, the better."

'Shambles'

Asked if there had been a miscalculation or a misunderstanding between the DUP and Mrs May's government, Mr Shannon said the DUP's stance had been very clear.

"Certainly there was no misunderstanding from our point of view," the DUP MP said.

"We would be of an opinion that there was enough of those in the Conservative Party [who] knew our opinion.

"At the end of the day, they understood where we were in relation to this issue and they withdrew the suggestion for an agreement which was put forward."

The DUP has a "confidence and supply" arrangement with the Tories, which means Mrs May relies on them to support her government in House of Commons votes.

The Ulster Unionist Party's chairman, Lord Empey, described the handling of the situation by the Tories and the DUP on Monday as a "shambles".

'Terrible unionists'

He claimed there could only be two scenarios:

"Either the DUP were not consulted in advance by the Government, in which case they are not as influential as they say," Lord Empey said.

"Or, they were consulted but didn't appreciate the full implications of the leaked document and were asleep at the wheel."

The SDLP accused the DUP of being "terrible unionists" because they were "vetoing something that the London government wants" in the Brexit talks.

SDLP MLA Claire Hanna said that in its rows with the Tories over the Irish border, DUP negotiators were "cutting of their nose to spite their faces".

"We've been saying for a long time - if the DUP have a better idea, let's hear it."