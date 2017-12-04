A number of weapons, including an assault rifle, have been found in Belfast by detectives from the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

The haul was discovered during a search on the Antrim Road in the north of the city on Monday.

A PSNI spokesman said the weapons and munitions were taken away for forensic examination.

The task force was set up to tackle crime by paramilitaries following the 2015 Fresh Start political agreement.

The initiative involves PSNI officers working with staff from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and customs officers.