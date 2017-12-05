Call to review NI law on hate crime

Image caption Hate crime attacks have forced a number of families out of their homes in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's hate crime laws should be reviewed to consider adding new offences already outlawed in England and Wales, a watchdog has said.

The review has been recommended by the Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice in Northern Ireland, Brendan McGuigan.

His latest report said more than eight hate crimes are reported to the Police Service of Northern Ireland every day.

He said this was higher than the equivalent rate in England and Wales, which has additional hate crime powers.

The chief inspector suggested that the introduction of similar powers in Northern Ireland could improve the response of its criminal justice system to hate crime.

"The report identified that specific statutory offences - such as hate crimes of assault and criminal damage - had been introduced in England and Wales over and above the enhanced sentencing powers that were available in Northern Ireland," Mr McGuigan said.

"I have therefore recommended that the Department of Justice conduct a review of hate crime legislation in Northern Ireland to establish if change is required and whether the introduction of statutory offences, similar to those in England and Wales, would be beneficial."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Brendan McGuigan said hate crime was a "societal problem"

The PSNI defines hate crime as any offence committed "against an identifiable group of people," when that group identity is "a factor in determining who is victimised".

A victim may be targeted because of their ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or because of their disability.

'Positive steps'

The PSNI said it is "committed to investigating all hate crimes and working with our partners to increase reporting and support victims".

The inspection report praises Northern Ireland's criminal justice organisations for taking "positive steps to improve how they responded to and supported individuals impacted by hate crime".

However, Mr McGuigan said it was a "societal problem that could not be dealt with by the criminal justice system alone".

"Tackling hate crime is an issue which requires leadership from civic society supported by a holistic approach led by wider government," he said.

"That is why I have taken the unusual step of recommending the Department of Justice's (DoJ's) Hate Crime Strategy should be linked to the Northern Ireland Executive's Together: Building United Communities strategy or any future cohesion, sharing and integration policy."

He said this cross-departmental approach could be "monitored and linked to outcome-based accountability measures".

Training

The chief inspector's report urged the Northern Ireland Prison Service to "immediately develop and implement a hate crime strategy".

He also recommended that the PSNI use hate crime-specific scenarios in its training regime, so officers can "understand how best to overcome barriers when interviewing victims and witnesses of hate incidents to achieve the best evidence available".