Man dies after crash outside Castlewellan
- 4 December 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after a one-vehicle crash near Castlewellan, County Down.
It happened on the Carnreagh Road shortly after 09:30 GMT on Monday.
The victim was in his 50s but police have not yet released his name.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, which involved a purple Isuzu pick-up truck towing a trailer, has been asked to contact police.