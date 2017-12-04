Man dies after crash outside Castlewellan

Image copyright Google Image caption Carnreagh Road was closed for a number of hours after the crash but has since re-opened

A man has died after a one-vehicle crash near Castlewellan, County Down.

It happened on the Carnreagh Road shortly after 09:30 GMT on Monday.

The victim was in his 50s but police have not yet released his name.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, which involved a purple Isuzu pick-up truck towing a trailer, has been asked to contact police.