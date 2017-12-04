Man charged with Devenish Island murder

From the section

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Lu Na McKinney died in an incident in Fermanagh in April

A man has been charged with the murder of a 35-year-old woman in County Fermanagh eight months ago.

Mrs Lu Na McKinney, a mother of two who was originally from China, died while on a family holiday near Devenish Island in April.

Her death was initially thought to be a boating accident until detectives reviewed the evidence.

The suspect, who is 41, was arrested in Londonderry last week.

He has also been charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.