Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bombardier's Belfast plant will develop new engine casings

Bombardier's Belfast operation has been chosen to develop and manufacture a new engine component for Airbus's A320neo series of aircraft.

Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services division already supplies a number of Airbus programmes.

The latest deal will involve working on nacelles, or engine casings.

Earlier this year, Airbus agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's C Series passenger jet programme.

Bombardier has faced a series of problems over the C Series, most recently a trade dispute in the US that imposed a 300% import tariff.

Image copyright PA Image caption Bombardier's Belfast plant has been operating under a cloud following a trade dispute with Boeing

Stephen Addis, a Bombardier vice-president, said: "We are delighted to have been selected as a supplier on this new nacelle, which will enable us to build on the relationship we already have with Airbus.

"This work package reinforces our long-term strategy to grow our capabilities in the nacelles market and to focus on delivering innovative, higher value products and services in an extremely competitive global environment."