Image copyright Alan Lewis Image caption Jurors have been told Eamon Bradley will not face a third trial

A Londonderry man accused of terrorism offences in Syria has been formally cleared of three outstanding charges.

Eamon Bradley, 29, of Melmore Gardens in Creggan had twice stood trial for terrorist offences.

The charges, dating from March to September 2014, include attending terrorist training camps and receiving weapons training.

A judge told Londonderry Crown Court on Monday that Mr Bradley would not be going on trial for a third time.

Two previous trials ended with juries failing to reach a definitive verdict.

At the end of his first trial in February, the Crown Court jury in Derry acquitted him of some charges but were not able to reach a verdict on the others.

In September, after an 11-day trial over five weeks in Omagh, another jury also failed to reach a definitive verdict.

That trial was told that he admitted travelling to Syria in February 2014, had taken part in battles and was "proud" of what he had done.

The jury also heard that he could dismantle and rebuild an AK47 assault rifle. However, he told the court he had not fired the weapon.

Mr Bradley's defence team subsequently applied to have him formally found not guilty by a third jury of the three outstanding charges.

The judge at Londonderry Crown Court on Monday that since two juries had been unable to agree any verdicts, Mr Bradley would not be put on trial again.