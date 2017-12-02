Man suffers 'horrific attack' in Bangor

Image caption The attack happened on Friday night

A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital following what police have described as a "brutal and horrific attack" in county Down.

It was reported that a man was being assaulted by two other men close to shops in the Ballynoe Gardens area of Kilcooley, Bangor.

The man suffered injuries to his arms and legs which are not thought to be life threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses.