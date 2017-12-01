Men charged after £250k cocaine seizure

Image caption The men were arrested after a vehicle was searched on the Dundrod Road at Nutts Corner

Three men have been charged after £250,000 worth of cocaine was seized in Crumlin, County Antrim, on Thursday.

They are aged 22, 30 and 42 and will appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Saturday.

The men were arrested after a vehicle was searched on the Dundrod Road at Nutts Corner.

A second vehicle was stopped and searched on the Edenbane Road area of Kilrea, County Londonderry.

The three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs and possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply.