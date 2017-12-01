Northern Ireland

Firefighters tackle Carnbane Industrial Estate blaze

Firefighters are tackling what has been described as a significant fire at an industrial estate on the outskirts of Newry.

The fire service was called to Carnbane Industrial Estate at about 02:00 GMT on Friday.

The blaze is at one unit in the industrial estate.

The fire service is using four fire engines, two aerial appliances and a high-volume pump to tackle the flames.