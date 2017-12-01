Image copyright Reuters Image caption A war of words seems to have broken out over what to do with the Irish border

It's a border-to-border border debate in Friday's papers.

"Brexit talks may derail DUP's pact with Tories" is the lead in the News Letter.

Reacting to the suggestion that Downing Street is prepared to offer Brussels a special arrangement for Northern Ireland, the DUP MP Sammy Wilson warned that such a proposal could jeopardise the DUP-Tory deal.

Brexit and the border also leads The Irish News on Friday as the paper suggests any border deal is in "tatters" with the DUP threatening to end its support for Theresa May's government.

Staying with Brexit issues, the News Letter has a piece from former First Minister David Trimble, who warns Irish PM Leo Varadkar: "You can't out-Sinn Féin Sinn Féin".

Lord Trimble says the taoiseach and his Fine Gael party are "snarling at London" over Brexit, in an attempt to build political capital in the Republic of Ireland.

Brexit also makes the front page of the Belfast Telegraph, with former First Minister Peter Robinson saying the Irish government should "wind its neck in".

Mr Robinson made his remarks on his Facebook page on Thursday night, adding to the war of words on the Irish border issue.

'Utterly unsustainable'

Looking at legacy issues, the outgoing director of public prosecutions, Barra McGrory, tells The Irish News that "legacy arrangements are unsustainable".

Image caption He said he hoped his legacy would be a leaner, fitter Public Prosecution Service (PPS)

Mr McGrory announced his intention to step down from the role earlier this year and he will leave the office before Christmas.

He says half of his team's time is taken up with legacy cases, and that legacy arrangements agreed under previous agreements would be "utterly unsustainable" with the current resources available.

Speaking on the possible amnesty for the security forces, Mr McGrory says it could be open to legal challenges.

"It is not for me to say whether it's legal or not," but he added "in terms of the international legality of it - it would be questionable."

Hitting a more festive note is the news that Derry's Saint Patrick's Primary School choir is to perform tonight on RTÉ's iconic Late Late Toy Show.

The paper reports that the Late Late Toy Show is the most most watched programme on TV in Ireland and that more than 200 children will be taking part in tonight's programme.

The Pennyburn school won 'top junior choir' at BBC Radio Ulster's School Choir of the Year in 2016.

'Missed opportunities'

The relatives of the victims of the Enniskillen bomb are to receive a summary report of an investigation by the Historical Enquiries Team - more than three years after the body was wound up.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Eleven people were killed on the day and a 12th man died 13 years later from his injuries

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the report details a number of missed opportunities by the RUC to interview suspects.

No one was convicted over the Remembrance Day bomb which killed 12 people and injured 63 in 1987.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mrs McKinney's children were asleep on the boat at the time.

On the front page of the Daily Mirror is an update on the Lough Erne tragedy from earlier this year.

Lu Na McKinney drowned in April while she was on a boating holiday with her family.

The newspaper reports that the police have now arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of her murder.

Mrs McKinney, originally from China, lived in Donegal and had two children.